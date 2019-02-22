Myleene Klass reveals baby's gender with sweet snap It's a girl!

Myleene Klass announced her third pregnancy earlier this month, and now she has updated fans with an exciting photo of her baby scan while also revealing the gender! The 40-year-old shared a photograph on her Instagram, which showed herself and her 11-year-old daughter Ava looking and pointing at the scan in hospital. She captioned the snap: "Two very excited big sisters and ‘snoop’ (working title!)." Fans were quick to share their joy over the scan. One wrote: "Too cute.... they're going to be amazing big sisters [love heart emojis] xx," and another added: "Is that your eldest daughter @myleeneklass. She's so like you and so grown up looking." Jools Oliver also offered her congratulations by leaving a string of love heart emojis in Myleene's comments.

Myleene’s baby will be her first child with boyfriend Simon Motson, and a baby sister to daughters Hero and Ava, from her marriage to Graham Quinn. The Smooth radio host has been dating fashion PR Simon for over three years and they have largely kept their romance low-key, but speaking to Lorraine Kelly about her relationship in February 2018, Myleene was unable to hide her feelings for her other half. "I think I do deserve it. Look how hot he is!" she told Lorraine.

Myleene was previously married to bodyguard Graham Quinn. The couple tied the knot in October 2011 after an 11-year relationship, but they separated just six months into their marriage in 2012. However, she refused to let the split define her, and revealed she decided to “own” being a single mother. "You think it's a catastrophe that the relationship has ended, but it isn't at all. In the first few months, I hated those moments when the girls were in bed and I was on my own. I worried that all decisions were mine,” Myleene told The Daily Telegraph’s Stella magazine. "It took me a while to realise that, actually, I love that. Me and my girls are a unit, we are strong, we are completely and utterly bonded."

