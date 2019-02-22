Stacey Solomon pregnant – Loose Women star expecting baby with Joe Swash! She is already a mum to two sons

Congratulations to Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, who are expecting their first baby together! The Loose Women star shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday morning, along with a photo of her baby scan.

"Every time I go to write anything I sob so… what he said @realjoeswashy," Stacey wrote, directing fans to her boyfriend Joe’s Instagram account. In turn, Joe shared a photo of Stacey sleeping on the sofa at their new home, writing: "Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company... So you can imagine my delight to find out that she still loves me and my company very much she’s just been growing a baby."

He continued: "I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with 3 incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now."

While Stacey is already a mum to two sons from previous relationships, Joe is already a dad to son Harry. The couple’s happy news comes just a few months after they moved in together into their “together home” following a three year relationship.

The 29-year-old recently dropped a huge hint that she wanted to have another baby, while Joe was away in Australia for I’m a Celebrity. After hearing that a cockroach had got stuck in Joe's ear during filming, the Loose Women panellist reposted a news story on Twitter about the incident, and wrote: "If that thing lays eggs and has babies with you before I do I'm gonna lose it @realjoeswash."

