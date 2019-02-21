Jamie Oliver's sons look so like him in rare family photo Jamie Oliver's sons look just like him in rare family photo

Jamie Oliver's two young sons are growing up fast! Buddy, seven, and two-year-old River were pictured relaxing at their family home in a sweet photo posted on Jools Oliver's Instagram account this week, and fans were quick to pick up on just how much they looked like their famous dad. In the comments section, one wrote: "Mini Jamies, wow, so alike," while another said: "Don't you think Buddy looks like Jamie as a little boy?" A third added: "Aww so sweet. Two mini Jamies." Buddy and River are the youngest of Jamie and Jools' brood. The celebrity couple are also the proud parents to daughters Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine.

Jamie Oliver's two sons River and Buddy look just like their dad

Although Jools and Jamie have their hands full, the couple haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future. The Naked Chef told The Mirror last year: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

Jamie and Jools are the proud parents to five children

While Jamie is away from the family home during the week for work, Jools is in charge of their family. The Little Bird designer runs a tight ship, and has previously admitted that it is a lot harder than her husband's job. Speaking on the Made by Mammas podcast, presented by TV star Zoe Hardman and PR Executive Georgia Dayton, Jools described her role as "brain numbing" and "hell on earth" while also revealing that sometimes she feels no one respects her in the household. "There's lots of stuff going on with me. I feel like my life is ten times more difficult, which I often tell him [Jamie]. He's like, 'Whatever', he's just been to see the Prime Minister – but I've had an issue with a bra or something with a daughter and I think, 'Well you know what, mine's worse than yours'. It's brain numbing, it's difficult. And no one really respects you in the house to be fair…"

She continued: "He's respected at work – anyone who goes to work, it’s a nice environment – but it's kind of like hell on earth [for me]. I'm making it sound awful but in an honest way – it's quite hard." The mum, however, praised Jamie as a father, saying that he is a "very hands-on dad". "He is very good. He is den building, going on waters, rafting, with River doing all sort of things upside down."

