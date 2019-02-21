See Meghan Markle's beautiful baby shower flower arrangements that she donated to charity The Duchess ensured the beautiful blooms didn’t go to waste

The Duchess of Sussex found a special way to ensure her baby shower flowers didn’t go to waste after her return to the UK. Meghan, who took part in a flower arranging lesson with close friends including Amal Clooney and Serena Williams on Wednesday, donated the blooms they had artfully arranged to a local charity – Repeat Roses, which recycles flowers to increase social impact and reduce waste.

Each of the guests – including Meghan’s royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, and best friend Jessica Mulroney – tried their hand at flower arranging, and now we can see the results of their handiwork, as the charity has proudly shared photos of their royal delivery.

Meghan's baby shower flowers were donated to charity (Photo: Repeat Roses)

The floral arrangements include colourful yellow daffodils, bright purple blooms and Meghan's favourite pink peonies. They have been gifted to pediatric cancer patients staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities® of New York, which Repeat Roses chose as they knew the mothers there would appreciate the kind gesture from the royal mother-to-be. Treatment for patients often requires an extensive hospital stay, anywhere between two to eight months, so adding a vase of flowers to the patients' room will help to provide a more homely atmosphere.

One of the baby shower attendees, Gayle King, revealed Meghan’s generous gesture during an appearance on US show CBS This Morning on Thursday, saying: "They did flower decorations. They had flower arranging, they brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers."

The Duchess' flowers have been donated to cancer patients at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York

"We all each made an individual vase," she divulged. "Then Meghan, at her request, got in touch with an organisation I've never heard of with, called Repeat Roses, and they were all donated to different charities. I thought that was a very sweet thing… It just speaks to who she is. She's kind, she's very generous. And a really, really sweet person."

The Duchess enjoyed a special celebration with her close friends at The Mark hotel in New York on Wednesday. Meghan has since returned home to the UK, ahead of her official royal visit to Morocco with husband Prince Harry over the weekend.

