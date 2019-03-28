Gemma Atkinson stuns in bikini baby bump photo at end of babymoon The couple are enjoying their last holiday before the birth of their baby

Pregnancy sure looks good on Gemma Atkinson! The mum-to-be showed off her blossoming bump in a bikini photo on Thursday, as her babymoon with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez drew to a close, and she looked incredible.

Gemma was pictured walking out of the swimming pool at their resort in Tenerife, wearing a white lace bikini top and dark bikini bottoms. With a sun-kissed glow and her hair tied up, Gemma appeared relaxed after her romantic mini break – which she said will be the last holiday she and Gorka take before the birth of their baby.

Gemma Atkinson showed her baby bump in a bikini

"Next time we go on holiday we’ll be a 3," Gemma captioned the photo, which was met with a huge response from her fans. "Beautiful baby bump. You look amazing babe," one commented. Another told Gemma: "You look amazing @glouiseatkinson, pregnancy definitely suits you."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson hints that her due date is sooner than we might think

Gemma and Gorka have been on holiday in the Canary Islands for the last few days, and have been sharing several sweet photos from the trip on Instagram. And while they have been having fun at their resort and exploring the island, Gemma was forced to defend herself earlier in the week following an excursion to Mount Teide.

Gemma and Gorka have been on holiday in Tenerife

When an online publication suggested that Gemma hadn't protected herself well enough from the heat and had been "struck by sunburn during the gruelling climb", the mum-to-be was quick to set rumours straight and took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal that "it wasn't a gruelling climb" and she had indeed got sunburnt whilst reading a book on her hotel balcony.

STORY: Gorka Marquez reveals his excitement for fatherhood

The hike had a special sentimental meaning to Gemma, who explained that she used to visit Mount Teide annually with her late father, and she hadn’t been back since he passed away. "We used to come every year and do the hike so it was bitter sweet, but I know he somehow helped drag me up there," she wrote.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.