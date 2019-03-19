Gorka Marquez reveals excitement for fatherhood - and he's even happy to be on nappy duty! The Strictly pro and his girlfriend confirmed their pregnancy in February

Gorka Marquez has revealed he is ready for fatherhood – and is more than willing to go on diaper duties once his baby with Gemma Atkinson arrives. The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, are expecting their first child together; they announced their happy news with fans in February - one year after confirming their romance. "I am very happy," the 28-year-old dancer told The Mirror. "I will love to change nappies, I've never done it before. I will learn."

This will be the first child for Gemma and Gorka

He added: "It's my baby so I will be proud to do it. It's not a problem doing that. These days everyone does everything. I don't have any issue with that. I will do everything." Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Gorka will return as one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing later this year. The star, who was partnered with Katie Piper in the 2018 series, will return alongside favourites Karen and Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, Oti Mabuse and Giovanni Pernice. Despite his filming commitments, Gorka revealed Gemma will come down to watch him on the show.

Elsewhere, expectant mum Gemma has been giving regular updates on her pregnancy journey so far, and she recently answered some questions about her training regime. Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story, she said: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

