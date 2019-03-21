Gemma Atkinson hints that her due date is closer than we think Doesn't she look incredible?

Mum-to-be Gemma Atkinson is on a sunny babymoon in Tenerife with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, and shared yet another gorgeous photograph of her baby bump on Wednesday - this time next to a shot of herself pre-pregnancy, flexing her toned muscles for a photoshoot. She revealed how proud she was of her body in both forms, and that she's looking forward to meeting the little one 'soon' - suggesting the couple may be expecting their arrival in the nearer future than first thought.

Gemma and Gorka may be expecting their baby sooner than first thought

She wrote: "Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt / feel like superwoman. I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks and turns and flutters are just wonderful. I feel so incredibly lucky."

Gorka and Gemma have taken the trip to Tenerife for some downtime before the baby is born - another clue that they may be expecting soon than first thought. The pair announced their happy news in February, though never revealed how far along Gemma was at that time. They shared the sweet announcement with a picture of their dogs wearing adorable signs that read: 'Guess what… mum's pregnant! We're going to be big brothers!'

The actress added in her caption: "And what amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already."

Fans have been loving Gemma's regular updates on her pregnancy and body positive messages, with plenty leaving their supportive comments on Wednesday's post. "Beautiful mama," one wrote, while another added: "Ditto What everyone else says! You look amazing." Strictly star Oti Mabuse sweetly added: "You’re still beautiful soooooo beautiful," to which Gemma jokingly replied: "More junk in the trunk to shake! shake! shake!"