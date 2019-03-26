Pregnant Gemma Atkinson fights back after being accused of not protecting herself during holiday The star has spoken out in her defence

Strictly star Gemma Atkinson is standing up for herself! She and Gorka Marquez are currently enjoying a well-deserved break in Tenerife ahead of welcoming their first child. The pregnant star has been keeping fit and healthy during the past months and couldn't help but go for a hike with dancer Gorka during their stay on the Spanish island.

But while the former Emmerdale actress was proud of having climbed Mount Teide, an online publication seemed to suggest the 28-year-old hadn't protected herself well enough from the heat and had been "struck by sunburn during the gruelling climb". Gemma was quick to set rumours straight and took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to reveal that "it wasn't a gruelling climb" and she had indeed got sunburnt whilst reading a book on her hotel balcony.

The couple haven't let the drama affect their holiday, and have continued to enjoy their time away from the UK – despite missing their two dogs who stayed back home. On Tuesday Gemma shared a picture of Kermit the Frog looking out into the sea with the words "When you're on vacation and you really miss your dog," written over it. "I'm THAT person," wrote Gemma alongside it, followed by a crying face emoji.

The pair have been in the popular Spanish holiday destination since last week. Dad-to-be Gorka shared a snap of the pair on Thursday showing them enjoying the beautiful weather, simply captioning the Instagram snap: "Aloha", with a love-heart eye emoji. Gemma also shared the same sweet snap on her Instastories. Fans were quick to wish them a happy holiday, with one writing: "Cute couple!! Hope you're enjoying this beautiful resort in Tenerife," whilst another one added: "Enjoy your time before the baby comes along. My 2nd baby is six months old today. It’s gone so quickly! You will be lovely parents I’m sure. Look after her Gorka; being a new mum is hard work!"