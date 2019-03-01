Gemma Atkinson reveals how her baby is already taking after Gorka Marquez Dancing is in the genes!

Gemma Atkinson says she can already tell that her unborn baby is going to take after dad-to-be Gorka Marquez! The actress, who is expecting her first child with the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer this summer, revealed her baby has been moving a lot, prompting her to think he or she has inherited their dad’s dancing abilities.

"Well, we most certainly have a dancer in there #wrigglingbaby," Gemma captioned a photo showing her with one hand on her bump while the baby kicked.

Gemma Atkinson said her baby is a dancer, just like Gorka Marquez

The former Emmerdale star also joked about the reason she and Gorka are expecting a baby together as she shared a black-and-white portrait from his calendar on Friday. "Happy 1st March! This month’s image from @gorka_marquez calendar and the reason I’m pregnant," she joked.

Gemma announced her pregnancy in February, after a one-year relationship with Gorka. The 34-year-old has since been speaking openly about her experiences of pregnancy, including the weight she has gained so far, admitting that although she is embracing the changes that are happening to her body, she has also found it slightly difficult not having control of her body.

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their first baby together

In a lengthy Instagram post, Gemma wrote about her weight gain, and her plans to get back into shape after her baby's arrival. She said: "At present I'm not in what I'd consider 'my perfect shape' I've gained 11 Ibs. My bra size has increased by 2 cup sizes (Gorks is well chuffed), my cellulite has increased (thanks estrogen) and I've counted a few extra stretch my ass."

The Strictly 2017 star added that despite the changes, she "actually loves my body more than ever." She wrote: "Of course I'd be lying if I said the changes in my body weren't scary, and I did have a moan to Gorka early on about gaining weight, especially coming from a place of always being in control of my body. The bigger picture though is so much more important!"

