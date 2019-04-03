England footballer Harry Maguire announces the birth of his first child - see sweet post The footballer shared the happy news with fans on Wednesday

Congratulations to England footballer Harry Maguire and his fiancée Fern Hawkins, who have welcomed their first child together. The Leicester City star, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the happy news that his partner gave birth to a little girl called Lillie Saint Maguire. "Welcome Lillie Saint Maguire," the sportsman wrote alongside a snap of the baby, while Fern gushed in her caption: "A little project I have been working on for the past nine months. Lillie Saint Maguire. You have stolen our hearts my precious angel xox."

Fans and friends immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with Mario Falcone writing: "Ah congratulations @_fernhawkinsand @harrymaguire93 amazing news!" Footballer Jose Baxter commented: "Congratulations lad. Hope mum and baby are all well." Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald added: "Congratulations big man." After the flurry of messages, the proud dad thanked everyone. "Thanks everyone," he added. "Both Fern and Lillie doing great." [sic]

Harry is famous for being an England and Leicester City footballer, while Fern graduated with a First Class Honours degree in science and physiotherapy. The couple, who come from Sheffield, got engaged on 17 February 2018. At the time, Fern took to Instagram to reveal Harry had popped the question during a romantic getaway to Paris. "On Saturday night, Harry made me the happiest girl in the world & asked me to marry him in the most perfect way," she said.

Loading the player...

During last year's FIFA World Cup, Harry impressed football fans after he scored an important goal in the team's quarter finals match-up against Sweden. After scoring one of the two winning goals, Harry took to Twitter to post a picture from the game, and in the caption, he joked: "Can you ask the neighbours to put the bins out on Monday? We're not going home just yet."

