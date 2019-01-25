Matthew Wright and wife Amelia welcome first child – see the sweet picture The couple shared the happy news on Friday

Congratulations to Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia, who have welcomed their first child together - a daughter named Cassady Frances Wright. The couple's baby girl was born on Friday at 18:22pm, weighing five and half pounds. The happy couple shared the news with HELLO! revealing that "mother and baby (and father) are doing very well".

Matthew and Amelia's baby joy comes after years of heartache and several unsuccessful rounds of IVF. The 53-year-old TV and radio host previously told HELLO! that they had resigned themselves to never becoming parents, but their seventh and final bid for a baby bought unexpected happiness.

"It was our final roll of the dice," Matthew told HELLO! in September 2018. "We've waited a long time for this moment. Every day we keep pinching ourselves because we can hardly believe it's finally happening."

The couple discovered they were expecting a few days after Matthew quit his show The Wright Stuff after 18 years, and he has admitted he can imagine himself being a stay at home dad while Amelia, a record executive, returns to work. "I'm excited and terrified," laughed Matthew. "I've only ever held two babies in my entire life. Now I can envisage becoming the primary carer when Amelia returns to work."

He added: "I've got rid of my office furniture and installed nursery furniture. I've disguised my filing cabinets to look like drawers, and when our baby girl arrives we'll start putting in fluffy things. Maybe we can teach her to answer the phone. The irony is that I gave up my show because I wanted my life back. Now I'll be getting up early and won't have a life at all - but it's all good."

"He'll be a doting daddy," remarked Amelia. "When she's older, he can teach her to fish and she'll be the coolest girl in the world. On her scans she looks like a mini-Matthew. She's an amazing disco dancer, too. I talk to her every day and can't wait to meet her. IVF is a difficult and sometimes cruel process. After each round I'd ask myself: 'Can we go through this again?' Luckily we tried one last time and look at the incredible result." Matthew noted: "I'd planned to spend the autumn of our lives travelling the world. Now our little daughter will come with us too."

