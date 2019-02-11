Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva welcome first baby together Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva. According to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the couple have welcomed a baby boy together. Their son, who was born a few days ago in New York, is their first child together although Richard, 69, is already the proud father to Homer James Jigme, 18, who he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Alejandra, meanwhile, also has a six-year-old son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

The couple confirmed their baby news last September, and while they tend to keep their private life out of the spotlight, Alejandra couldn't resist sharing a few photos during her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram in December, the Spanish publicist showed off her baby bump from a side-on angle and wrote: "I'm so happy! #happygirl."

Richard and Alejandra, 35, tied the knot in April 2018 on the actor's ranch outside New York city. Sharing their wedding photos with HELLO!, the bride said at the time: "I feel like I'm in a true fairytale. Without a doubt, I feel like the luckiest woman in the world."

The Pretty Woman star, who wooed Alejandra by sending her flowers until she agreed to date him, added: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"

Richard continued: "Alejandra meditates, she's a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and she's also Spanish: the land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel... You can't get any better than that." Describing her new husband, Alejandra said: "He is the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met. What can I say? I'm so in love! How would you feel if each morning you were asked: 'What would make you happy today?' Not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him. I feel very lucky."

The couple met in Positano in 2014 when Richard stayed in Alejandra's family-owned hotel. After falling in love, Alejandra converted to Buddhism and moved to New York. Speaking about how they first met, the mother-of-two said: "A friend introduced us, we looked at each other and felt a very strong connection. We couldn't stop looking at each other all night, and since then we haven't been apart."

