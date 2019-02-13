Matthew Wright and wife Amelia reveal reason behind daughter's unique name We love it!

Matthew Wright, best known for hosting the debate show The Wright Stuff from 2000-2018, and wife Amelia introduced their adorable baby daughter, Cassady, exclusively in this week's HELLO! And chatting to us whilst taking a break from the shoot, which took place in the couple's London home, Matthew and Amelia discussed exactly the reasoning for their choice of name.

Matthew explained that his choice to name daughter Cassady came after his admiration for Neal Cassady, a major figure in the Beat Generation of the 1950s. The 53-year-old stated: "Cassady was very cool, everybody who met him said he made them feel better about themselves…what a lovely intention to have in a name!"

Amelia went on to explain to HELLO! that Matthew's name suggestion suited her too as it is of Irish origin and Cassady will have Irish heritage due to Amelia's mother. The happy, who struggled with fertility for eight years, also added that the meaning of Cassady is 'curly hair', stating: "underneath the straightening irons Amelia has curly hair, so there is every chance young Cassady will be curly haired too." It seems clear that Cassady is the perfect name for their new baby daughter!

Opening up about the first days at home with baby Cassady, Amelia explained that life as a new mother was "joyful and blissful". The pair endured six failed IVF attempts and a devastating ectopic pregnancy before they became parents-to-be, with Matthew stating that their last IVF attempt "was our final roll of the dice,". Matthew explained to HELLO! that "I was living expecting not to be a father, we are lucky."

However, the birth was not all smooth sailing as Matthew explained on his return to TalkRadio after the birth: "She cried which is good, and because she's premature she has to feed every three hours. Luckily, Amelia is still in hospital which means I don't have to do any of it. Amelia is doing good - she suffered pre-eclampsia though".

