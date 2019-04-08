Mother goes viral after recommending a £1 product which STOPPED her kid's chickenpox itching This is such a game changer...

Anyone who remembers having chicken pox as a child will know just how sore, scratchy and painful the rash can be. It can feel as if there is no end to the itchiness but now a mother claims to have found a fail-safe remedy that costs just £1. Clare Jenkin, from Scotland's East Lothian, took to Facebook to share the news of her doctor's genius advice and it has since gone viral.

In an unpredictable recommendation, Clare said she was surprised when her daughter Reagan's doctor advised the mum to use Head and Shoulders Classic Clean shampoo as a bubble bath to reduce the inflammation of her daughter's skin. But, after doing so, Clare was totally stunned to see the results almost instantly.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote: "Anyone whose kiddies pick up chicken pox, I cannot recommend this enough.

"Reagan went to the docs today and we were advised to use Head and Shoulders CLASSIC as a bubble bath to soothe the spots.

"The difference is unbelievable! Over an hour without a single scratch or moan! No more angry red spots. Hopefully this helps anyone else who is at their wits end with scratching children."

Proving her point, Clare upload photos of her daughter's skin improvements to the post too and it has since received over 158,000 shares and 28,000 likes. It also received a lot of comments with mother's revealing they've taken the advice and tried the product on their kids with good results. Others have also shared that they found it helped with other skin conditions like eczema, and some even say it's good for acne with some of the shampoo's ingredients being similar to what is in spot medication.

Of course, however, this has had a good reception so far but we would always recommend speaking to a doctor before pursuing any alternative remedies.