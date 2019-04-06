Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares candid photo moments after giving birth What an incredible photo

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha is a doting mum to two beautiful daughters, and now she has shared the super special moment when she first welcomed 11-year-old Kiki-Bea into the world. The 54-year-old presenter uploaded the candid photograph to her Instagram last week, which showed her breastfeeding Kiki in hospital, with her husband Mark by her side. Nadia explained in the post's caption that Mark had recorded a visual poem to mark the moment, before saying: "Thank you my Mr for our beautiful girls and for loving us all so deeply #flamingblessed."

READ: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana's newborn boy enjoys first photoshoot

Fans loved the extraordinary shot, with one writing: "You look absolutely beautiful in this photo." Another commented: "As a midwife I look at this picture and always think women are wow," while another said: "Not many words for this one... so emotional, just wonderful, raw, amazing, life captured so beautifully." Christine Lampard also commented: "This is the best pic ever!"

READ: Ant McPartlin shares SWEETEST moment with young fan during Britain's Got Talent return

Nadia and Mark have another daughter together, 16-year-old Maddie. Mark also has two grown up daughters, Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 18, from previous relationships. Nadia recently opened up about adopting in the future. Responding to a fan on her YouTube channel, who had said that she is always full of surprises, Nadia said: "I am still thinking about adoption and fostering, but Mark's not interested at all." Mark replied: "I can't work out if she's joking or not?" to which Nadia defiantly responded: "I'm not."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.