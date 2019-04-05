Ayda Field surprises by sharing sweet photo of daughter Coco in the park She's grown so much!

Ayda Field Williams just shared the cutest photo of her youngest child on Instagram. The picture shows the back of baby Coco's blonde head as she sits on a blue and black check picnic blanket next to an adorable fluffy white dog, with a group of boys clustered around a small white goalpost in the distance. It's captioned "Coco and Poupette cheering Charlie on at football," and while the image doesn't move, if you click the play icon, you'll hear a snippet of the song Cheerleader by Omi. In the short clip you can specifically hear the lyrics, "I think I found myself a cheerleader, she is always right there when I need her."

It's another sweet shot from actress and Loose Women regular Ayda, who has three children with her husband and fellow X Factor judge Robbie Williams: daughters Coco, seven months and Teddy, six, plus four-year-old son Charlie. Previously she's shown the happy siblings playing together in the pool, with Charlie pushing Coco in a pink rubber ring.

If this new photo is anything to go by, their son might be set to follow in his dad’s footsteps as a keen football fan. Robbie, who launched his residency in Las Vegas last month, has famously supported his Stoke-on-Trent hometown team Port Vale since he was a child, even after he moved to America.

Ayda’s pic appears to show a beautiful sunny day in Los Angeles, where she and Robbie are based most of the year when not filming for ITV, and where the 39-year-old has previously described family life to HELLO! as "happy chaos".

One thing it doesn't reveal, though, is her daughter's face. Coco, whose full name is Colette Josephine Williams, was delivered to the couple via a surrogate in September. Like the couple's other children, she has only ever been seen on social media in photos taken from behind or with her face obscured, for privacy and security reasons. Even in the baby shower photo Ayda shared shortly after Coco's birth, her face is covered with a with a heart shape. Without the close-ups, though, it's still a super cute snapshot – and thankfully, Poupette isn't shy about showing us her best side.

