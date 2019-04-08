MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace shares exciting baby update - see post This is Gregg's first child with wife Anne-Marie Sterpini

The countdown is officially on for Gregg Wallace and his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini. The couple are expecting their first child together in coming weeks - and the MasterChef judge has wasted no time in sharing lovely updates about the baby. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the food critic posted a beautiful picture of his partner, showing off her blossoming baby bump. "He's getting bigger, our baby Sid," Gregg wrote across the snap.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy last year after having fertility treatment. Speaking to Sunday Mirror in July, Gregg revealed that the pair were seeking professional help to fulfil their dream of having a baby. "Medically, we are going to step it up and look at fertility treatment," he explained. "I would love to be a dad again. We are desperate for a baby and we have been consulting with the doctor. I know Anna can't wait to be a mum and she will be the most amazing mother."

Gregg, 54, is already a father to two teenage children from his second marriage to Denise Wallace. In August, Gregg and Anne-Marie celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in August 2016, in a romantic ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO!. "Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for - that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told HELLO! at the time. "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this - we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna."

