Gemma Atkinson fights back after Instagram criticism: 'My body, my baby'

Gemma Atkinson has responded to criticism over her choice to consume Lucozade during her pregnancy workouts after some of her followers questioned whether it was harmful to her baby. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant defended her choice in response to several comments, including one in which one follower said she would never give the drink to her teenage son because it contains aspartame.

"Good for you. Feed him what you want and I’ll do the same with ME, MY body and MY baby," Gemma wrote in response, as well as clarifying that she had checked with her doctor whether she could have the sports drink during her pregnancy.

Gemma Atkinson has responded to criticism over her pregnancy workouts and diet

The mum-to-be earned support from her boyfriend Gorka Marquez, who wrote: "Strong mummy, strong baby." Meanwhile, other fans praised Gemma for maintaining her active lifestyle throughout her pregnancy and expressing their surprise that she was still able to do such strenuous workouts in her third trimester.

It is not the first time Gemma has spoken out after being accused of not protecting herself or her baby properly during her pregnancy. In March the actress responded to reports that accused her of getting sunburnt during a "gruelling climb" on her babymoon in Tenerife – revealing that it wasn’t a challenging hike, and saying she had actually got a bit sunburnt while reading a book on her hotel balcony.

Gemma is expecting her first baby with Gorka Marquez this summer

While Gorka has been supporting Gemma throughout, the couple have been forced to spend some time apart after the Strictly pro joined the show’s cruise at the weekend. Despite joining Gorka on one of the cruises last year, it seems that pregnant Gemma has this year decided to stay at home while the professional dancer joins castmates Giovanni Pernice, Karen Clifton and Luba Mushtuk on the themed cruise. The show's professionals work on a number of events during the competition's hiatus, including Donahey's weekend breaks and of course the annual arena tours.

