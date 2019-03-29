Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals exciting future plans for his baby with Gemma Atkinson This is the first child for the Strictly couple

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has once again shared his delight about becoming a father for the first time. His girlfriend Gemma Atkinson announced their pregnancy news in February, which coincided with their one-year anniversary. Opening up about how they will raise their baby, Gorka told The Sun that their child will be bilingual. "Of course our baby will learn to speak Spanish," he revealed. "Gemma loves where I'm from too. She is been to visit, we love how hot it is." The pro dancer added: "I love being an uncle so I can’t wait to be a dad."

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are having a baby together

Gemma and Gorka, who met on Strictly in 2017, have been on holiday in the Canary Islands for the last few days, and have been sharing several sweet photos from the trip on Instagram. The 28-year-old Spanish-born dancer also revealed that he is more than willing to go on diaper duties once his baby arrives. "I am very happy," he told The Mirror. "I will love to change nappies, I've never done it before. I will learn." The star added: "It's my baby so I will be proud to do it. It's not a problem doing that. These days everyone does everything. I don't have any issue with that. I will do everything."

Elsewhere, expectant mum Gemma has been giving regular updates on her pregnancy journey so far, and she recently answered some questions about her training regime. Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story, she said: "Loads of you have been asking about my fitness and stuff. What we've been focusing on mainly is my posterior chain, so basically the back of my body… my traps, my delts, my glutes, my hamstrings. Because I've got quite a big belly, it's kind of pulling me forward and my posture's not really how it should be… I'm just basically trying to strengthen the back of my body just to give me a bit more support."

