Gemma Atkinson displays blossoming baby bump in gorgeous bikini snap - see here She's one stunning mother-to-be!

Gorka Marquez is one lucky man! The Strictly Come Dancing star's girlfriend Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram to post a gorgeous throwback picture of herself, in which she proudly shows off her blossoming baby bump. In the caption, the expectant mum joked: "When you look like a palm tree with mahooosive coconuts." [sic] The snap, which appears to be taken from her sunny holiday in March, sees the 34-year-old pose underneath a palm tree whilst wearing a chic black-and-white bikini.

Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "You look like a beautiful mummy to be enjoy pregnancy it's a beautiful gift x." Another wrote: "Hilarious! It's amazing what happens to your body whilst pregnant! I think my coconuts were bigger than my head near end." A third person sympathised: "Gemma - I was exactly like that up the top! So I understand x." A fourth post read: "All those bumps!! Looking gorgeous."

Gemma and Gorka announced they were expecting their first baby together in February, and the radio presenter has since been sharing the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey on social media. While she has maintained her healthy diet and exercise routine – sparking concern among some of her followers – Gemma has also allowed herself to indulge in a few more treats and rest days when her body needs it, and recently posted a photo of herself tucking into a takeaway pizza saying she is "entitled to a lazy day now and then" in the lead up to giving birth.

Meanwhile, professional dancer Gorka recently opened up about his delight about becoming a father for the first time. Discussing how they will raise their baby, Gorka told The Sun that their child will be bilingual. "Of course our baby will learn to speak Spanish," he revealed. "Gemma loves where I'm from too. She is been to visit, we love how hot it is." The pro added: "I love being an uncle so I can't wait to be a dad."

