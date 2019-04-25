Fans are convinced Gemma Atkinson let slip she's having twins with Gorka Marquez Aww!

Gemma Atkinson shared a sweet comparison between her unborn baby to partner Gorka Marquez in an Instagram post on Thursday, and some fans are convinced she may have let slip they are expecting twins. The mum-to-be shared a glimpse at her latest ultrasound scan on Thursday, showing how the baby already appears to have a similar profile to the Strictly pro.

Posting a close up of the scan alongside a childhood photo of Gorka, Gemma wrote: "Still in my tummy kicking away. Making me knackered and giving me way more cellulite than usual but already has the exact same nose and mouth as their dad @gorka_marquez. How is this fair???"

Gemma Atkinson showed how her baby is already taking after Gorka

Gemma's use of the word "their" prompted some of her followers to question whether she is expecting more than one baby, with one commenting: "Their?...Twins?" However, others said it's likely we would know if Gemma was pregnant with twins by now as she is just weeks away from giving birth, and she may have just been avoiding revealing the baby's gender.

STORY: Gemma Atkinson shows her incredible pregnancy curves in skin-tight dress

Meanwhile, proud dad Gorka also posted the same snap on his own account, revealing how excited he was to meet their child. "When @glouiseatkinson sends me this pic and my heart just melts. Cant’t wait to meet you little one…" Unsurprisingly, the posts proved popular with the couple’s fans and friends, including Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen Clifton, who commented with a love heart kissing emoji, and Aljaz Skorjanec, who liked Gorka’s picture.

Gemma and Gorka are set to welcome their first child together this summer

Gemma and Gorka announced they were expecting their first baby together in February, and the former Emmerdale star has since been sharing the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey on social media. While she has maintained her healthy diet and exercise routine – sparking concern among some of her followers – Gemma has also allowed herself to indulge in a few more treats and rest days when her body needs it, and recently posted a photo of herself tucking into a takeaway pizza saying she is "entitled to a lazy day now and then" in the lead up to giving birth.

STORY: Gemma Atkinson fights back after Instagram criticism

The mum-to-be recently shared her thoughts on getting back into shape after her baby is born. She posted: "I’ve been thinking a lot about my training post-baby recently, and mentally forming a plan as to what I want to do. Loads of you have asked me about it so I’ve decided to do another journey with Evil Steve at UP again. Last time I loved it not only physically but mentally too. It made me feel great & I want to have as much energy and be the best mum possible for my new baby meaning I need to mentally feel good."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.