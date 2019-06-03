Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals funny nickname for new baby son The panellist has three children

New mum Stacey Solomon has shared the adorable nickname she and her son, Leighton, have for her newborn baby – and it's the cutest! The Loose Women panellist, who gave birth to her third child a week and a half ago, shared a sweet video of her and her son in which they reveal the unusual moniker – "Little Onion".

Sitting together in a sofa, Stacey can be heard telling Leighton he is now a "big brother", to which he replies: "he looks like a little onion." Stacey seems puzzled by the comparison, and asks him: "an onion?", with the seven-year-old replying "yes."

New mum Stacey can't help but laugh and after taking a brief look at her baby, who is lying next to them out of shot, she agrees: "he does look like a little onion."

Fans of new parents Stacey and Joe are eagerly waiting for the baby name reveal. Many have taken to Stacey's dad's Instagram to ask him directly about it. Sharing a stunning photo of Stacey and his new grandson on Instagram, David Solomon responded to a fan who asked: "Have you chose a name for him yet?" While he didn't give too much away, David did respond, saying, "All in good time," followed by a smiley face emoji.

Another family member that was quizzed about it was Stacey's sister Jemma. Speaking on Loose Women a day after the birth, the paediatric nurse revealed why the new parents had not announced the baby's name yet. "You know, I don't know the name. I don't think they've picked one, I don't think it'll be long because they can't call it 'baby' for too long. But I don't even know the name! So I would love to know too, so Stacey can you hurry up!" she joked.