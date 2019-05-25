Stacey Solomon shares stunning photographs of elder sons meeting their new baby brother This is so special!

Stacey Solomon has shared some heart-warming photographs of her eldest sons Zach and Leighton meeting their new baby brother. The beautiful shots were taken by her dad. She marked the birth dates of each of her children in the Instagram post, which she captioned: "My Sons. 21/03/2008, 05/05/2012, 23/05/2019. Thank you Daddy for taking these perfect pictures. I love you. @photography_by_david_solomon_." Stacey and partner Joe Swash announced they had welcomed their new baby on Thursday morning, which they revealed was "a lot earlier than planned".

Sharing a photo of an exhausted Stacey in a hospital bed with their baby resting on her chest, Joe wrote on Instagram: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting."

He added: "We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

Stacey's photographer dad David has also shared a couple of further shots of the new baby on his own Instagram page, captioning one: "Our gorgeous grandson the new edition. I love my family." The couple's celebrity friends have also rallied around the family in sending their support – and Stacey's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha has even revealed just how early the baby was born.

The couple welcomed a baby son on Thursday

Taking to social media to congratulate the couple, Nadia, who had been toying with the idea of being Stacey's doula, wrote: "Heh there @staceysolomon we are all over the moon for you @realjoeswashy Zak and Leighton!! Congratulations to you all a beautiful new baba!! Well done goddess girl!! You do realise you will have to have another one now that I didn't get to be there at the birth!! I thought we had two more weeks for me to get doula ready!! Hugs and kisses to you all and I can't wait for a baby snuggle!!!"

