Stacey Solomon's sister and friends REVEAL baby's gender And Joe Swash has finally CONFIRMED it!

New parents Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have kept their newborn baby's gender a secret until now but it seems that some close family members and friends have accidentally let it slip on Instagram.

Jemma Solomon, sister of Stacey, seemed to reveal the baby's gender when she congratulated the Loose Women panellist on the birth of her third child on the photo-sharing app late on Thursday night. Jemma, who is a paediatric nurse, was quick to comment on the beautiful snap that announced the baby's birth, revealing that she couldn't wait to meet her nephew. However, Jemma quickly realised her mistake and deleted the comment, but not before fans had already seen it!

And she wasn't the only one that unintentionally referred to the baby as 'him'. Close friend and former Strictly Come Dancing star Ashley Roberts, who attended the star's baby shower last month, also commented on the snap, writing: "Ahhhhh. Love you Stace and Joe!!! Can't wait to meet him." The sweet message was followed by several heart emojis.

Following several leaks, new dad Joe Swash took to Instagram on Friday morning to confirm their secret, writing alongside a black and white picture of him kissing his baby's foot: "Good morning son xxxxx".

Stacey and Joe confirmed they had welcomed their first child together on Instagram, with Joe taking over Stacey's page to announce the 29-year-old had given birth Thursday morning, which was "a lot earlier than planned".

Sharing an image of an exhausted Stacey in a hospital bed with their baby resting on her chest, Joe said: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling. So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

