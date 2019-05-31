Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals breastfeeding struggles in honest post The panellist became a mother for the third time last week

Stacey Solomon has broken her social media silence to talk openly about her first week with her newborn baby boy. The Loose Women panellist posted an honest post on Instagram, telling her loyal followers that it had been an "interesting week" and that all had not been "rosy and glossy".

"Today is a smiley day, it's been an interesting week. But it feels like the fog is lifting and I'm coming out of the fuzz," the 29-year-old began her post.

"I'm so grateful to have our baby boy with us and be surrounded by my incredible family - my biggest privilege. But it doesn't mean it's been all rosy and glossy. Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown."

She continued: "I've found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mum's arms, at least twice every day. Then I feel guilty that I'm not 'enjoying every second' like everyone tells you to because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I'm just not in control of my emotions, and I can't feel guilty about having sad points it's counterproductive. I'm really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I'm ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point. If it doesn't hallelujah, but if it does I'm no less of a mother for feeling that way."

The mother-of-three reassured other mothers that have been going through the same, telling them: "And to anyone else feeling or who has felt that way, don't ever let those feelings make you feel that you weren't good enough, you were and you are. It's ok not to be ok."

Stacey also took the opportunity to thank "the amazing NHS" for the treatment she had received since welcoming her baby boy.

"Queens Hospital Romford, all of the nurses, midwives and paediatricians. Our community midwives, and the breastfeeding specialist who literally MILKED me for hours trying to bring my milk down from under my chest and armpits, and the Perinatal Parent-Infant Mental Health Services in our area who have been so attentive and always there if we need them."

She concluded the post by writing: "Thinking of all of those who don't have a support system around them. If you need someone to talk to there are people out there... please don’t hesitate to reach out. @pandas_uk @mindcharity."