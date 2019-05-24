Why Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have NOT revealed baby boy's name The star gave birth on Thursday

Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma has spoken out about the birth of her nephew, revealing details about the "quick" labour and why the new parents have not announced the baby's name yet.

Speaking on Loose Women on Friday over the phone, the paediatric nurse who was present during the birth, revealed that the baby had "flown out" of her sister, and so she had not been of much use to her during her labour.

"There were tears of joy, Joe was so good," she said of the birth. "He [Joe] was…how can I say? He didn't know what to do, he felt: 'Am I doing it alright? Am I doing OK?' And I was like, 'You're doing amazing!' It was just so lovely to be a part of it, it was absolutely beautiful. I loved it."

MORE: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals just how early Stacey Solomon gave birth to baby boy

When quizzed by the panellists about the baby boy's moniker, Jemma was honest, revealing that she had no idea. "You know, I don't know the name. I don't think they've picked one, I don't think it'll be long because they can't call it 'baby' for too long. But I don't even know the name! So I would love to know too, so Stacey can you hurry up!" she joked.

The proud auntie also revealed that her other two nephews, Zac and Leighton had met their new baby brother "straightaway".

"They were so excited. Zac was a little bit scared to hold him because he is so tiny, but it was lovely, so lovely," she recalled.

READ: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's family home

Stacey, 29, and Joe, 37, announced their son's arrival on Thursday evening on Instagram. The couple had been keeping mum about the sex of their baby, but their close friends and family members appeared to let slip the gender on Instagram. Stacey's sister Jemma replied that she couldn't wait to meet her nephew, while Ashley Roberts also commented: "Ahhhhh. Love you Stace and Joe!!! Can't wait to meet him." Jemma had deleted her post, but not before fans had noticed it.

Joe, who is also the proud dad to 11-year-old son Harry, has been sharing some gorgeous photos of his baby boy. He confirmed the tot's gender in a sweet snap that showed him kissing his baby's foot. "Good morning son xxxxx," he wrote. Joe had revealed in his original announcement that the tot had arrived early.