Country star Granger Smith reveals heartache after son, 3, dies in tragic accident

Country star Granger Smith and his wife Amber have revealed their heartache after announcing the death of their three-year-old son, River, following a "tragic accident". The country singer shared the "unthinkable" news on Twitter and Instagram Thursday, revealing that "despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived".

Sharing a beautiful photo of himself cuddling his late son, Granger captioned the image: "I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."

Granger continued: "Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this." Alongside a selfie with her son, Amber shared the same heartbreaking caption, beginning it with: "Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news."

The couple both asked fans to "send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name" in lieu of flowers. Adding that the "doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible". Granger and Amber are also parents to seven-year-old daughter London, and son Lincoln Monarch, five.

