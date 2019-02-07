Vogue Williams shares her stylish baby essentials - and wait until you see her leopard print CLUTCH changing bag Now we're feeling broody…

Ok, little Theodore is one super lucky baby. The adorable son of presenter Vogue Williams and former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has quite the stylish baby kit at home. We know this because mum Vogue just shared some snaps and clips on her Instastories revealing her new-born essentials, and they are rather glamorous. Anyone currently pregnant, planning a baby or looking for gorgeous gifts for a friend or family member, take note. There's the divine personalised toy box, the leopard-print clutch changing bag (LOVE it), a matching leopard cosy toe and the cutest teddy baby grow we've ever seen.

First up is little Theordoe's cuter-than-cute baby grow, by, wait for it, Moschino. Just look at those sweet bear faces and that smart peter-pan collar – so Prince George. It's 100% cotton and priced £96. Best save for special occasions.

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shows off baby bump for the first time since announcing pregnancy

This gorgeous toy box would look fab in any nursery. Vogue says in the clip: "I was sent this by Ferne McCann and it is the cutest toy box. I currently have nappies in it because he doesn't have very many toys. Look, how cute! His little name's on it too. It's gorgeous!" The Classic Toy Box is by Sunday & Miles and retails at £199.

Loading the player...

MORE: Alex Jones reveals her clever trick for dressing her baby bump

Now on to our personal favourite, the leopard-print changing clutch bag. I mean, what a concept. It's like going out out, with a baby. Vogue says: "This is the best nappy bag ever. It's a little clutch and you can take it everywhere. It's so handy." We couldn't find the exact print on the Tiba & Marl website but there's a similar camo print clutch for £45. Comes with a soft fleece change mat.

How stylish is this matching leopard-print footmuff? "I got sent this little footmuff for Theordore because even in his snowsuit his little feet were getting freezing," reveals Vogue. The Tiba & Marl Universal Buggy Footmuff in Leopard is priced £68 and is compatible with most buggies. Very yummy mummy indeed.