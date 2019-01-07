Robbie Williams' son Charlie steals the show in new family video Aww!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have a budding artist in the making! Following a busy festive period, the proud parents enjoyed spending some quality time with their only son, Charlie, over the weekend, which saw the little boy showcase his drawing skills during an art session. Ayda posted a video on her Instagram account of Charlie and Robbie sitting at the table with their pens and paper, and can be heard saying: "Father-son art camp in here. Oh, I like that Charlie." Ayda then tells her husband: "Daddy, Charlie's mermaid is really coming along," to which Charlie replies defiantly: "It's not a mermaid!" Fans adored watching the footage, with one writing in the comments section: "Ah, lovely to see art being encouraged," while another said: "So cute." A third guessed what Charlie's picture was of, suggesting: "It may be a picture of his lovely mummy."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's art session with son Charlie

On New Year's Day, Robbie and Ayda took their children to the beach, and were pictured doing yoga moves in front of a picturesque ocean. Ayda shared the photo on Instagram, and wrote of the family's excitement for the months ahead. She said: "Teddy, Charlie, Coco @robbiewilliams and I are head over heels excited for 2019. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year from The Williams Family!! May your joy be even greater. And thank you 2018 for your many blessings and adventures #grateful." During the Christmas period, the family had enjoyed a short trip to the UK, where Robbie and Ayda treated their children to a trip to Lapland UK and ice skating at Summerset House. The family then headed back to LA in time for Christmas Day itself.

The family celebrated the new year on the beach

In 2018, the family had a whirlwind year, welcoming baby Coco via surrogate in September, followed by Teddy's starring role at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October. This was Teddy's public debut – with Robbie and Ayda preferring to keep their children's faces out of the spotlight in order to protect their identity. Teddy was her dad's double, and stole the show as undertook her role alongside young royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall. Teddy's cheeky nature was caught on camera too. The little girl was seen standing outside the church with the rest of the bridal party and asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen.

Robbie Williams talks Teddy's showbiz behaviour

