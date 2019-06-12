Amanda Holden emotional as she reveals friend's baby news This is a lovely story

Amanda Holden was overcome with emotion on Wednesday morning after sharing some very happy news with her listeners on the Heart Breakfast show. The radio presenter revealed that her friend Caroline - who has Cystic Fibrosis – had given birth to a baby boy on Friday. Amanda was full of admiration for her friend, and told listeners that she had never let her condition stop her doing anything. She said: "I just wanted to give a massive congratulations and shout-out to a very close friend of mine. I might actually start crying. My lovely friend Mary and her husband Stuart have a lovely family, three kids."

The star continued: "But their eldest Caroline was born with Cystic Fibrosis and for her whole life, Mary and Stuart I think have been a huge credit to Caroline because they have never let it hold her back. She has got on with everything, she's been involved in sports, she's done everything you could possible do to make your parents proud. She even got into Cambridge University, they're not a posh family, they've worked really, really hard. And Caroline met the love of her life Ben, who is Australian, and they got married a couple of years ago. Bearing in mind, Caroline is often in and out of hospital having to have her lungs drained and she's diabetic. It's just awful. On Friday, she safely gave birth to a little boy. Sorry, it just really wells me up."

Amanda went on to use Caroline's story to motivate others. "If you're told you can't do something, don't listen and keep going on. It's just such a lovely story. I'm so sorry, you've set me off now," she said. Jamie was just as touched by the story, and told Amanda: "You've got me going now!"

Amanda is a mother herself to two daughters – Lexi, 13, and seven-year-old Hollie. The Britain's Got Talent judge shares her children with husband Chris Hughes. There is no doubt that Amanda is a doting mum, and she has previously opened up about motherhood to Mother and Baby, explaining: "Motherhood has changed me. It's turned out to be all I thought it would be and more. It opens you up as a person, because you're more vulnerable."

