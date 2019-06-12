Gregg Wallace's wife Anna addresses their 21-year age gap The couple recently welcomed a baby boy

MasterChef star Gregg Wallace and his wife Anna may have 21 years between them, but the age gap doesn't bother them one bit. During a joint appearance on Lorraine, the couple were quizzed about their age difference. "It's just a number," said Anna, who was 30 when she married a 51-year-old Gregg.

The former greengrocer went on to say how lucky he is, revealing: "I'm not a different person, I've just met someone who really likes and appreciates who I am. The chances of meeting someone who's got what you want and they've got what you want – it's got to be luck!"

The couple were promoting their new book, Gregg's Italian Family Cookbook, which features recipes from Anna's side. Gregg admitted that it was mainly his wife's work, but that publishers wanted his name on the cover.

When asked whether they would consider doing more joint projects, Gregg, 54, said: "I'm really proud of my talented wife and I'm really in love with my new extended Italian family. But this is only the second time Anna's been on the telly." Turning to a hesitant Anna, he said: "If we could promise you everyone would be like Lorraine…"

The couple's baby boy Sid with big sister Libby

After the Scottish presenter commented on how happy Gregg is, the food critic, who has been divorced three times, said: "Well, it's Anna. Everyone who knows me has said – I've been with Anna over six years – everyone says, 'You're different.' And having the family, and now just the blessing of that beautiful, beautiful little boy."

Gregg and Anna welcomed their first child Sid on 29 April at The Portland Hospital in London, the same place where the Duchess of Sussex welcomed her baby boy Archie just one week later. The couple, who had struggled to conceive for two years, chose to name their son Sid after Gregg's father. The baby's middle name is Massimo after Anna's dad.

