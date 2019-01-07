Amanda Holden shares rare photo with daughter Hollie – but quickly defends it from critics The doting mum has gone away with her family for the new year

Amanda Holden was quick to defend herself on social media after she shared a picture of her kissing daughter Hollie, six, on the lips. The sweet snapshot was taken during the family's holiday to Bahrain, with the pair twinning with matching buns and colourful dresses. And while the majority of comments were positive, Amanda was quick to reply to a fan who had said that there was nothing wrong with kissing your children on the lips: "Exactly. I think people who question and write otherwise really aren't well!!" Other parents also posted comments, with one writing: "That's a lovely photo of you both, if people don’t like it they shouldn’t look at the photo, simple," while another said: "What a lovely picture. I kiss my little girl on the lips every single day."

Amanda Holden and her daughter Hollie

During the festive period, Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes took their two children, Hollie and 12-year-old Lexi, away on a luxury getaway. To see in the new year, Amanda and her daughters enjoyed a sleepover complete with matching personalised pyjamas. Other activities have included swimming in the sea, and indoor skydiving. The trip follows Amanda and Chris' ten-year wedding anniversary, which saw them enjoy another trip to the Maldives at the end of November. They then held a party at celebrity hotspot Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, where Amanda wore a second wedding dress by Caroline Castigliano – one of the UK's leading bridal designers.

MORE: Sophie Ellis-Bextor welcomes fifth child - see sweet announcement

The Britain's Got Talent judge and her two daughters

READ: Robbie Williams' son Charlie steals the show in new family video

The ITV favourite married Chris at St Margaret's Church in Somerset in 2008 before hosting her reception at Babington House - a favourite wedding venue of celebrities including Eddie Redmayne and James Corden to name a few! Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a sexy low back. The beautiful bride tied her hair back into a bun and wore a complementary veil. And what's more - she even rewore her wedding dress to watch Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May.