Binky Felstead shares touching tribute to daughter India on her second birthday Happy birthday India!

Binky Feldstead celebrated her little girl India turning two on Wednesday with a beautiful tribute to mark the special day. The former Made in Chelsea star took to Instagram to post an adorable image of the toddler while penning a very touching caption, in which she called her daughter "caring, kind and funny".

Happy birthday India!

She said: "Today you are 2. I couldn’t be prouder of how you’re developing into the most gorgeous little human. So caring, kind, funny and also sometimes a little testing .... You have made me grow up so much & appreciate everything I’ve got, you’ve taught me an awful lot... and you’re only 2! So thank you for choosing me to be your mummy. I will always do whatever I can to keep you safe, happy and humble. I Love you more than words. Happy birthday my true angel child. x Ps: I’m always going to be jealous of your lips!!"

Binky gave birth two years ago

MORE: Prince Harry's first wedding anniversary gift to wife Meghan revealed - see it here

Binky also shared a throwback image of herself in labour, writing: "Me this time 2 years ago. Most exciting feeling in the whole world mixed with nerves not knowing what to expect from going through birth for the first time and just generally being a mummy!! Safe to say she’s been the best thing that's ever happened to me & safe to say I will never stop worrying ever again!!"

What a lucky girl

MORE: The sweet way Prince George made Meghan Markle laugh at Trooping the Colour

The 28-year-old appeared to spare no expense to celebrate India's birthday, throwing her a huge party with plenty of balloons and a delicious-looking unicorn cake. There was also a trip to Peppa Pig World for India and her friends, with Binky sharing plenty of clips on her Instagram stories of the kids running around the park and enjoying the rides. Looks like plenty of fun was had by all – happy birthday India!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.