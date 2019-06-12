Prince Harry's first wedding anniversary gift to wife Meghan revealed - see it here So romantic!

The traditional gift to mark a couple's first wedding anniversary may be paper, but Prince Harry made sure he pulled out all the stops to mark one year of married bliss with wife Meghan Markle by gifting her a stunning jewel instead.

HELLO! has confirmed that the romantic Duke gave his wife an eternity ring, which Meghan proudly showed off on Saturday during their first public outing since becoming parents.

New mum Meghan wore her sparkling accessory next to her Welsh gold wedding band and her three-stone diamond engagement ring.

Eternity rings symbolize everlasting love and are usually given by a spouse to their wife to commemorate a milestone wedding anniversary or to celebrate the welcoming of a new child. The ring is also typically covered in diamonds in an infinite loop around the band.

The Duchess of Sussex is not the first royal to receive an eternity ring from her partner. Back in 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge was gifted one from Prince William after the birth of their first child, Prince George.

Saturday's royal event marked the first time Meghan stepped out in public since giving birth to baby Archie. Although the 37-year-old royal is expected to continue to take maternity leave until at least the end of summer and will not be carrying out any official duties during that time, HELLO! understands that Meghan was keen to be part of the big family event to honour the monarch. A royal source told HELLO!: "The Duchess is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment, with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance. The Queen’s birthday celebration is a family event."

