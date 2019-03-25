Binky Felstead opens up about the guilt she felt whilst on her trip to the Maldives… Being a mother can be tough….

Binky Felstead is a doting mother to daughter India, but after recently taking a well-deserved mummy break to the Maldives, the star began to suffer from mum guilt. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the mother-of-one opened up about the first 21 months with her daughter and how her recent trip with friends to the sunny destination caused her to feel apprehensive.

The former Made in Chelsea star welcomed her first child, India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson, in June 2017. The reality television personality, who parted ways with her daughter's father Josh Patterson in September of the same year, has now spoken openly about the struggles of single parenthood.

The mother-of-one shares a close bond with her mother

The mother-of-one explained: "I felt a bit of mum guilt because I've never left India for five days before, but it was such a good thing for me to do. I got 12 hours sleep for the first time in almost two years."

It seems that the extra sleep was not the only thing that Binky appreciated, as she received a huge heart-warming smile upon her return from her daughter. Despite her nerves about leaving India for five days, the 28-yar-old told HELLO!: "It's made me a better parent to have some time out and a bit of rest." Whilst away, the one-year-old spent quality time with her dad and his family in Norfolk, something that Binky appreciates is important.

Binky suffered with mum guilt on her trip to the Maldives

With Mother's Day fast approaching, the aspiring fitness entrepreneur took some time to reflect on how relationships with her family have changed since she has become a mother. "My mum and I have always been exceptionally close, becoming a mum has given me a closer bond with my sister. It's amazing having the three cousins so close in age, I'm glad they've got each other no matter what. I'm sure they'll be asking each other 'can you cover for me tonight' when they're older."

