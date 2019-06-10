The sweet way Prince George made Meghan Markle laugh at Trooping the Colour See their cute family bond below

The Duchess of Sussex made a stunning return to the limelight on Saturday, joining the Queen and other members of the royal family at Trooping the Colour. But there was one moment that didn't go unnoticed, when she was reunited with her nephew, Prince George. The five-year-old royal was seen making his aunt burst into fits of giggles as exited the balcony and cheekily waved backwards to the crowds. The family made their annual appearance on the balcony to see the flypast. This marked George's little brother Prince Louis' first time on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince George made Meghan Markle smile at Trooping the Colour © Benjamin Wareing

It's not surprising Meghan has formed a close bond with her niece and nephews. Following the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, the Palace confirmed the former actress had spent time on many occasions with her then future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, and Kate's two eldest children, George and Charlotte, ahead of her wedding. George and Charlotte also had important roles at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding on 19 May 2018, acting as pageboy and bridesmaid. At the time, Prince Louis was only a three-week-old baby.

The royals on the balcony for the flypast

Meanwhile, Saturday's royal event marked the first time Meghan stepped out in public since giving birth to baby Archie. Although the 37-year-old royal is expected to continue to take maternity leave until at least the end of summer and will not be carrying out any official duties during that time, HELLO! understands that Meghan was keen to be part of the big family event to honour the monarch. A royal source told HELLO!: "The Duchess is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment, with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance. The Queen’s birthday celebration is a family event."

