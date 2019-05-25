Stacey Solomon shares cutest video of new baby boy - see it here So adorable!

Stacey Solomon is basking in the glory of her new baby boy – and there's a video to prove it. The new mum shared an adorable clip of herself and boyfriend Joe Swash cooing over their first child together, and we just can't get enough of it. Uploading the sweet black and white clip to Instagram, Stacey and Joe can be seen nuzzling into their son, whose name they have yet to reveal, while he makes some seriously cute noises.

The couple look besotted with the little tot in the moving video, which Stacey captioned: "I love you now, more than ever Daddy. @realjoeswashy I have replayed this video a thousand times. The noises our baby is making hurts my heart." Stacey also sweetly can be heard telling her young son that she and Joe were his "mummy and daddy".

Joe also shared an emotional photo to his Instagram page, in which tears can be seen in his eyes while his son slept soundly on the bed in front of him. Captioning the image, he said: "Just been sent this photo and I think my face sums up exactly how I was feeling after seeing my amazing partner to the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. And the realisation that this little person was the best half of both of us."

The new photos come after Stacey shared the heartwarming moment her eldest sons Zach and Leighton met their new baby brother. She marked the birth dates of each of her children in the Instagram post, which she captioned: "My Sons. 21/03/2008, 05/05/2012, 23/05/2019. Thank you Daddy for taking these perfect pictures. I love you. @photography_by_david_solomon_."

Stacey and Joe announced they had welcomed their new baby on Thursday morning, which they revealed was "a lot earlier than planned". Sharing a photo of an exhausted Stacey in a hospital bed with their baby resting on her chest, Joe wrote on Instagram: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting."

