Lisa Faulkner shares happy news in emotional post about fertility struggle

Lisa Faulkner shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers on Thursday morning - the former EastEnders star has revealed that her new book (Meant to Be), centred on her struggles with infertility, has been released. Sharing a picture of the book's cover on Instagram, Lisa addressed those who have also faced - or are facing - problems having a baby. "This was not an easy book to write but one I really wanted to write to help anyone through the pain of infertility or just starting that journey of IVF and feeling like what happens if this doesn't work, where do I go from here," she wrote in the caption.

Lisa Faulkner has opened up about her fertility struggle

Last year, Lisa - who is engaged to John Torode - opened up about her heartbreaking journey to motherhood, which saw her spend £35,000 on four rounds of failed IVF treatment, as well as suffering miscarriages and ectopic pregnancy. She later adopted her beloved daughter Billie, now 13, in 2006. "Whatever you decide there is always a chink of light at the end of that dark tunnel and I wanted to reassure people of that light," Lisa added. "This is just a story of my journey, of what was going on in my head at that time when life felt pretty rocky and pretty lonely even though I was surrounded by loving friends and family. I truly hope from the bottom of my heart that this book provides a hand to hold for anyone going through that journey."

Lisa's celebrity friends rushed to post congratulatory messages, with Jools Oliver writing: "Congratulations, sounds wonderful." An emotional Tamzin Outhwaite stated: "Oh Lisa that just brought a tear to my eye. I feel very proud of you. What an achievement." In agreement, Angela Griffin said: "Congratulations my love. I know what this meant to write. So so so proud of you. My strong, brave, clever friend. Xxx." Kate Thornton remarked: "So so proud of you for sharing a story that will help so many and, I know, was so difficult to tell." Izzy Judd also added: "Congratulations! Can't wait to read this Lisa, what an amazing gift to share your story with others. This will help so many."

TV star Lisa is engaged to John Torode

Moments later, Lisa appeared on This Morning to speak about her journey, telling hosts Phillip Scofield and Holly Willoughby that she has written her new book "for anyone who has found themselves facing the unexpected in life". She explained: "I wanted to write a book that gave that little bit of hope...Infertility is a really hard one. Just when people start trying to have babies and it doesn't quite go to plan and it goes from 'Oh, we're just going to try and see what happens' to 'Okay, rigid trying' and then that doesn't work and IVF and everything else didn't work. I just wanted to be a hand to hold for those people... There is positivity and there are other ways to have a family."

The TV star previously tried with her ex-husband to conceive naturally and then opted for multiple rounds of IVF. On eventually getting pregnant, Lisa revealed: "We were trying and I was so excited and to have that pregnancy stick that said 'Yes.' I still have it actually, which is really funny." She continued: "And it ended up that I had an ectopic and I didn’t understand what was happening to me. I was filming and I literally passed out and had to tell people as I was rushed to hospital. And when I got there everyone kept saying it was an ectopic pregnancy and because it still had pregnancy in the title I thought that I was still pregnant."

Of entering the adoption process, Lisa said: "It's not an easy step to adoption at all. It took a long time, it took years to get to that bit. I looked at surrogacy, I looked at all sorts of things, adoption overseas and in America. And it was actually my ex-husband, who is a great friend, who said to me, 'I don't grow a baby, you hand me a baby and I love that baby, what would be the difference?' And it was actually that thing that I thought 'Yeah, what actually is the difference?' And I love my godchildren, I love my nieces, I love my friends, my family and that capacity to love, I thought ‘Well, that’s all you need to start it off.'"

