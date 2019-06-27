Hayley Tamaddon hits back after cruel baby bump criticism The 42-year-old actress is pregnant with her first baby

Hayley Tamaddon is embracing every aspect of her pregnancy, not least her beautiful baby bump. The 42-year-old Emmerdale actress was elated to discover earlier this year that she is set to become a first-time mum, and this week she proudly took to Twitter to share two snapshots of her growing tummy. "Almost 24 weeks and feeling the stretch now!" Hayley told her fans. "I'm smothered in @mamaio, every little kick and punch is getting stronger. Feels incredibly and weirdly wonderful." While her post was met with overwhelmingly positive comments, one Instagram user remarked: "Ok, you're pregnant. Now, put it away."

Hayley Tamaddon proudly showed off her baby bump on Twitter

Rising above the comment, Hayley responded with a defiant message that read: "No thanks Linda… I'm quite happy keeping it out thanks. Feel the best I've ever felt and quite proud to show off the baby bump I never thought I'd have. All the best to you!" Hayley's fans quickly rallied to her defence, and the star later returned to Twitter to thank them for their support. "You lot are a wonderful bunch! Besides Linda of course… and 2 other trolls who I've blocked! Thanks for all your positive tweets! No one has the right to tell us women what to do with our bodies. And if I wanna show off my bump… I'm gonna. Sleep tight everyone."

The 42-year-old Emmerdale star will welcome her first baby this year

Hayley announced the happy news of her pregnancy in April, and just three weeks later revealed that her boyfriend Adrian had proposed. In an interview with Closer magazine, the star spoke of her surprise at conceiving. "I must have taken 18 tests - 10 after my first one and then one each day throughout the week," she shared. "I spent a fortune as we couldn't believe it." The ex-Corrie star added: "The fact I'm 42 and having a baby is absolutely incredible. For so long I thought I couldn't have children, it just never happened. Now that it has, everything feels natural and so right. We're expecting a boy, which is amazing, and I’ve never been happier."

On the subject of having more children in the future, Hayley explained: "I've always said I only wanted one and I'm so over the moon, but I might try for a second in a couple of years. It's not on my agenda, but at least I know I can do it and that feels amazing!"

