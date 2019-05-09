Lisa Faulkner makes huge announcement – and even Jools Oliver is excited The Celebrity MasterChef winner shared some big news on Instagram

What a year it’s turning out to be for Lisa Faulkner! Not only is she planning her wedding to John Torode and filming with her fiancé on their very own TV show, but she’s also been working on another exciting project.

The Celebrity MasterChef winner announced on Thursday that her memoirs about her experiences of motherhood will be published at the end of June, entitled Meant to Be: My Journey to Motherhood. Sharing a photo of the book cover on Instagram, Lisa wrote: “So excited to finally be able to share my new book with you. It’s called Meant to Be and you can pre-order on Amazon now. It comes out on June 27th and is about my (very rocky!) road to motherhood."

Lisa Faulkner is releasing a book about her journey to motherhood

Lisa continued: "I hope anyone who has had trouble trying to have a family or is going through it now will find a hand to hold in this book. It’s my story of my journey, I have sat for months at my kitchen table and tapped away at my computer and I can’t wait for you to read it."

The announcement received an excited response from many of Lisa’s fans and friends including Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools, who commented: "Looks fantastic well done u must feel so proud." Meanwhile, Lisa’s close friend and former co-star Angela Griffin wrote: "So so so so proud of you!!" Another famous friend, Tamzin Outhwaite, added: "Yes Lisa!! You gorgeous clever girl."

Lisa is a mum to daughter Billie, 13, who she adopted while she was married to ex-husband Chris Coghill. "She is like a ray of sunshine who constantly surprises me," Lisa said of her daughter in an interview with HELLO!. "She’s kind, so funny and such a character."

Asked what had surprised her most about becoming a mum, she replied: "I never realised how very much my daughter would surprise me. Every day is something different, it's a challenge every day in a new way. I don't mean that in a bad way. You never know if you're getting it wrong or right. You just have to get in there and hope it comes out alright in the wash! And the other thing is… I said to Billie this morning, I never knew I could love somebody the way I love you."

