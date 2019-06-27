Stacey Solomon delighted after baby Rex reaches new milestone Don't grow up too quickly, Rex!

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed their son Rex in May, and their tiny baby is growing up fast! On Thursday, the Loose Women star shared the news on her Instagram account that her little boy – who was born two weeks early – is now fitting into clothes aged one month. The doting mum shared a sweet photo of Rex lying down wearing a pair of printed dungarees, and she wrote in the caption: "Going up a size. From newborn to one month. Wahoo." The news comes after Joe opened up about Rex's weight during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain. He explained: "He's four weeks old my little boy. He is tiny. He was only a little tiddler but he's put on loads of weight now so he's back to birth weight so he's ready."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex in May

Since his arrival, baby Rex has brought so much joy to his family. He is doted on by his parents and three big brothers – Stacey's two sons Zachary, ten, and Leighton, seven, and Joe's son Harry, 12. Earlier in the week, the little boy was taken out for the first time in his pram, and Stacey captured the milestone moment on camera. The TV presenter posted a sweet video of Leighton pushing his baby brother up the road, as they made their way to an Indian restaurant. Stacey explained that it was the first place Rex had been to that wasn't the house or the hospital.

Rex is growing up so fast!

Stacey has been getting a lot of visitors since her baby's arrival from many of her famous friends, including her Loose Women co-stars Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore, and TV presenter Gaby Roslin. She has also had a lot of support from her social media followers after sharing some very honest posts on her post-partum journey. Stacey opened up about feeling anxious about leaving the house, and many fellow mums offered words of encouragement, as well as praising her for being so candid about motherhood.

Rex is Stacey's first child with Joe. For the past few days, Joe has been on a Disney cruise ship as part of his work with Loose Women, and as a result has been missing out on his son's latest milestones. Joe was gutted on Sunday when Stacey sent him a photo of Rex smiling for the first time. "How is my luck? I had to go away for work and Rex has his first smile, gutted," he said.

