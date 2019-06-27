Gemma Atkinson jokes about going into labour on night out as due date nears The mum-to-be supported her boyfriend at his live shows

Gemma Atkinson joked that she was prepared for her waters to break as she supported Gorka Marquez at his live show on Thursday. The mum-to-be went to watch her boyfriend perform with his Strictly Come Dancing co-stars Giovanni Pernice and Aljaz Skorjanec in Manchester, and shared a promo clip from their Here Come The Boys tour on Instagram.

"I finally get to see the show tonight! @herestheboys is in Manchester and I’m so excited to see Gorks, Aljaz & Gio perform. Everyone involved in this production has worked SO hard so to see it all paying off is amazing!" Gemma wrote. "Manchester crowds always = LOUD! Cannot bloody wait. I’ll bring a wet floor sign with me just in case my waters break! See you later guys! Hope everyone who’s going enjoys it."

Gemma Atkinson joked about going into labour as she supported Gorka on tour

Gemma’s first child is due very soon, and earlier in the week the radio presenter revealed that she had already prepared her hospital bag. Taking a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her mum, Gemma hilariously revealed that she has a whole bag dedicated to her snacks!

"Might be an idea Gem to put all your snacks and drinks into the bag that Janet bought you so that you have a bag with all your stuff in, a bag just for baby stuff and a bag with snacks in. that way we know where everything is and it makes it all less hassle. X," her mum wrote. Gemma replied: "I've put my stuff and drinks together anyway as there was enough room x."

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their first child together

The former Emmerdale actress has previously revealed that she is due at the end of June or beginning of July. At the weekend, her friends and family threw her a black-and-white themed baby shower, with the mum-to-be looking gorgeous in a grey jumpsuit. "All my family are downstairs, we're going to set off. I'm trying not to get emotional. But yeah, not long now, Baby Marquez will be here," she said, adding: "Obviously Gorks can't be here because he's on tour at the minute. But yeah, the baby is already spoilt with loads of gifts."

