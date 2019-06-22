Inside Gemma Atkinson's stunning baby shower Gemma is expecting her first child with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson fought back tears as she was thrown a lavish baby shower by her family and friends on Saturday. The pregnant actress became emotional when she shared a quick clip on her Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse at her animal-themed nursery, before she set off to enjoy an elegant black and white themed shower – not giving the baby's gender away there!

Baby Marquez has an animal themed nursery

Standing in front of a giraffe canvas, Gemma said: "So today is my baby shower. It's come round so quick, and I've got no idea what's happening, the girls have arranged it, I'm just turning up, so I know it'll be great because they're great. All my family are downstairs, we're going to set off, I'm trying not to get emotional. But yeah, not long now, Baby Marquez will be here. The nursery is filled with animals, obviously no choice." She added: "Obviously Gorks can't be here because he's on tour at the minute. But yeah, baby is already spoilt with loads of gifts."

Gemma had a black and white themed baby shower

Once at the shower, Gemma was greeted by huge clear balloons, which were filled with smaller balloons in black and white. Written on them were either "Baby Marquez" or "Gemma's Baby Shower". There were also cake stands filled with delicious-looking cupcakes, brownies and Victoria sponges, and plenty of presents for the baby. Clearly thrilled with how the day went, Gemma captioned the images: "Such a wonderful surprise baby shower!! Cannot thank my family and friends enough for all making the effort to come and celebrate with me and Baby Marquez and for bringing so many lovely gifts. Afternoon tea and cake and of course, the cafe patron for guests Top day!"

Lucky girl

Even though Gorka couldn't be there because of work commitments, he made sure to pay a sweet tribute to Gemma on his Instagram. Sharing a photo of her at the shower, he said: "HAPPY BABY SHOWER. Wish I could be there today with you @glouiseatkinson , even though it’s a girls thing and you would be kicking me out anyway. Have the best time celebrating with family and friends! Can’t wait for baby marquez to arrive and see the awesome mama you are!!! I love you."

Gorka paid a sweet tribute to Gemma

Gemma and Gorka are awaiting the arrival of their first child, and have remained silent on whether they are having a boy or a girl, claiming they have decided not to find out before the birth. Gemma is currently on maternity leave, with baby Marquez expected to arrive in the next few weeks!

