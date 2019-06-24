The reason Gorka Marquez had to miss Gemma Atkinson's baby shower Not long to go before this couple become parents!

Over the weekend, Gemma Atkinson was thrown a baby shower, and she had the most incredible time. The mum-to-be was surrounded by her family and close friends, who hosted her a black and white themed shower. And while it was a day to remember, Gemma's boyfriend, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez was forced to miss out due to his tour. The mum-to-be addressed the dancer's absence on social media on Instagram stories, where she was overcome with emotion. She said: "All my family are downstairs, we're going to set off. I'm trying not to get emotional. But yeah, not long now, Baby Marquez will be here." She added: "Obviously Gorks can't be here because he's on tour at the minute. But yeah, the baby is already spoilt with loads of gifts."

Gemma Atkinson was thrown a baby shower over the weekend

Gorka made sure to wish Gemma a great day despite not being able to attend. He shared a photo of her at the shower, and wrote: "HAPPY BABY SHOWER. Wish I could be there today with you @glouiseatkinson , even though it’s a girls thing and you would be kicking me out anyway. Have the best time celebrating with family and friends! Can’t wait for baby marquez to arrive and see the awesome mama you are!!! I love you."

MORE: Alex Jones shares the sweetest photo of baby Kit

Gemma and Gorka Marquez are expecting their first baby at the end of June

Gemma and Gorka's baby is due at the end of June, something which has concerned many Strictly fans who are worried that they will miss Gorka on his tour if Gemma goes into labour. The former Emmerdale actress addressed the concerns on Instagram Stories by posting a lengthy message. She wrote: To those messaging me, telling me when to go into labour so they can see Gorks show, I appreciate you want to see it. But please appreciate my baby will come when he or she is ready. Not when you want. Sorry!" Gorka is on tour with fellow Strictly pros Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice.

READ: Holly Willoughby shares gorgeous photo of daughter Belle

Over the past few weeks, fans have been guessing the gender of Gemma and Gorka's baby. Many are convinced that they are expecting a boy after seeing the shape of Gemma's bump. The actress recently posted a childhood photo of herself on social media and hinted that she had decided not to find out the gender. The photo showed her with a short haircut, and she made reference to the fact that she had looked like both a boy and a girl growing up. "Boy or girl it doesn’t matter, as looking back at old pictures of myself I realise I went through a stage of looking like both thanks to my incredible haircut. I used to stand on a stool, kitchen towel round my neck and let mum chop away. Thanks Mum," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.