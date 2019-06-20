Gemma Aktinson shares cute baby photo from her childhood Will baby Marquez look like their mum?

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson is expecting her first baby with pro dancer boyfriend Gorka Marquez, and on Thursday she reflected on her own childhood ahead of the birth. Taking to Instagram, the former Emmerdale actress shared a photo of herself from her childhood, and wrote in the caption about how she didn't mind whether her child was a boy or a girl, and that her haircut had made her look like both genders throughout her young years. "Boy or girl it doesn’t matter, as looking back at old pictures of myself I realise I went through a stage of looking like both thanks to my incredible haircut. I used to stand on a stool, kitchen towel round my neck and let mum chop away. Thanks Mum," she said.

Gemma Atkinson shared a photo of herself as a baby

While Gemma and Gorka haven't disclosed whether they know the gender of their baby or not, many assumed from Gemma's latest post that they hadn't decided to find out. "So I'm guessing you don’t know the sex which is great as all adds to the excitement," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added: "Just think though if you have a little lad that's what he's going to look like! Super cute!"

MORE: Robbie Williams gets visited by his children in concert - see sweet photo

Gemma recently shared a photo of her baby scan next to a baby photo of Gorka

Earlier in the week, Gemma shared an update on Instagram Stories about her pregnancy, telling her followers that she would go into labour when her child is ready to come. Her post was prompted after she received several messages from Gorka's fans, who were worried that they wouldn't get a chance to watch him perform in his new dance show if he had to rush off to be by Gemma's side when she gives birth. "To those messaging me, telling me when to go into labour so they can see Gork's show, I appreciate you want to see it. But please appreciate my baby will come when he or she is ready. Not when you want. Sorry!" she wrote. Gorka is currently on tour with fellow Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice, and their baby is due at the end of June.

READ: Rachel Riley shares exciting baby update

Gemma and Gorka announced they were expecting their first baby together in February, and the former Emmerdale star has since been sharing the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey on social media. While she has maintained her healthy diet and exercise routine – sparking concern among some of her followers – Gemma has also allowed herself to indulge in a few more treats and rest days when her body needs it, and recently posted a photo of herself tucking into a takeaway pizza saying she is "entitled to a lazy day now and then" in the lead up to giving birth.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.