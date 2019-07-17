Rachel Riley reveals pregnancy struggle on honeymoon with Pasha Kovalev Pregnant women will relate!

Rachel Riley is currently enjoying her honeymoon with new husband Pasha Kovalev – but her pregnancy is causing her some particular struggles when it comes to relaxing on the beach. The Countdown star has revealed that she is finding it difficult to get comfortable on the sand thanks to her blossoming baby bump, but luckily for Rachel, her husband is providing the sweetest remedy to accommodate her new belly.

Sharing some new photos on Instagram, Rachel revealed that Pasha is down on his hands and knees, digging her a "belly hole" in the sand daily. Captioning the images, one of which is of a beach towel covering a baby bump-sized hole, Rachel said: "The new joys of pregnant married life - Pasha digging me a belly hole on the beach for my bump each day!"

How sweet is this?

MORE: Rachel Riley shows off baby bump in a bikini on honeymoon with Pasha Kovalev

The newlyweds are currently enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Spain following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas at the end of June. Rachel and Pasha started their getaway in Barcelona, where the mum-to-be shared photos of herself exploring landmarks including Park Güell, and thanked fans for their congratulatory messages after their wedding. The Strictly couple have continued their honeymoon in Bilbao, where they cuddled up for a photo outside the Guggenheim Museum while dressed up for a romantic evening out.

The couple married in Las Vegas

RELATED: Take a look at Rachel and Pasha's love story

Rachel confirmed she and Pasha had married in Las Vegas at the beginning of July, and gave a glimpse at their wedding day, showing how she had swapped a traditional white wedding dress for a pink patterned mini dress. "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes!" Rachel wrote in the caption. According to their wedding certificate, the couple were married on Friday 28 June.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.