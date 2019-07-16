Rachel Riley shows off baby bump in a bikini on honeymoon with Pasha Kovalev She's glowing!

What an exciting few months it has been for Rachel Riley! The mum-to-be is currently enjoying her honeymoon with Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev, and couldn't resist sharing a glimpse at her blossoming baby bump as she enjoyed a trip to the beach on Tuesday.

The Countdown star revealed the sweet way Pasha had been helping her to stay comfortable on the beach each day, telling fans: "The new joys of pregnant married life – Pasha digging me a belly hole on the beach for my bump each day! Thanks for the @dock_and_bay beach stuff Deborah Meaden, absolutely loving my poncho!"

Rachel Riley shared a look at her growing baby bump

Rachel shared a photo of herself wearing a poncho on the beach, as well as another showing off her bare bump in a green bikini. It comes after she and Pasha teased fans about the gender of their baby, who is due in December. "Half-way bump and all brewing nicely! Mother's intuition says it's definitely a girl. Or a boy. Or a cockapoo… #preggo #babymoon," Rachel wrote on Monday.

The newlyweds are currently enjoying a relaxing honeymoon in Spain following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas at the end of June. Rachel and Pasha started their getaway in Barcelona, where the mum-to-be shared photos of herself exploring landmarks including Park Güell, and thanked fans for their congratulatory messages after their wedding. The Strictly couple have continued their honeymoon in Bilbao, where they cuddled up for a photo outside the Guggenheim Museum while dressed up for a romantic evening out.

Rachel and Pasha are on honeymoon in Spain

Rachel confirmed she and Pasha had married in Las Vegas at the beginning of July, and gave a glimpse at their wedding day, showing how she had swapped a traditional white wedding dress for a pink patterned mini dress. "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… we both said yes!" Rachel wrote in the caption. According to their wedding certificate, the couple were married on Friday 28 June.

