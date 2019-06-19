Countdown's Rachel Riley shares exciting baby update - find out here The Countdown host is expecting her first child with Pasha Kovalev

Following her baby joy announcement last month, Rachel Riley has now revealed just how far along into her pregnancy she is - and it's four months! The Countdown presenter, who is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, provided the commentary at the Soccer Aid 2019 earlier this week, and touched upon her pregnancy whilst speaking about the female footballers taking part. "I am excited today because finally there's going to be a Rachel on the pitch," she told host Dermot O'Leary. "It's the first year with women, Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman as well. I was doing a bit of reading on them coming over and she is incredible."

Heaping praise on their sportsmanship, Rachel added: "I am four months pregnant and have been sleeping for the last four months. But she trained up until two weeks before she gave birth. It's ridiculous." Sunday's event gave Rachel the chance to show off her blossoming baby bump as she took to the pitch. The celebrity mathematician later took to Instagram to share a snap from the event, writing in the caption: "Loving the atmosphere down here! Everyone’s in fine spirits for #SoccerAid. Come on England! @socceraid @unicef_uk."

Rachel, 33, announced her pregnancy in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. She shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity'. She wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

