Gemma Atkinson shares big news about baby Mia's weight

Gemma Atkinson took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal news of her baby daughter Mia's progress. The actress, who welcomed her little girl with Strictly star Gorka Marquez on 4 July, shared two photos with her fans – one showing Gorka embracing her as she sat in the garden, and the second a meme featuring Will Smith looking unimpressed with the caption, 'How did you sleep last night?' Alongside the images, 34-year-old Gemma wrote: "What a difference 12 hrs makes. BBQ to Burping. Mia has begun 'cluster feeding' (basically she wants a lot of feeds over a short time) and she chose last night to be constantly on my boobs! This is apparently common in breast feeding and for Mia it's a good thing because she's piling on the weight which makes me happy. As tired as I was I couldn't help but mentally high five her for eating so much! My clever girl.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed baby Mia on 4 July

"Thank god for Netflix, a cosy cuppa and Oreos. They got me through from 1am until 5.30am. Gorks has a show tonight too so if he looks like a zombie at the meet and greet beforehand you know why." It comes after Gemma revealed details of her traumatic birth story, telling fans at the weekend that she ended up having an emergency C-section, and then lost a great deal of blood after suffering a haemorrhage.

Gemma recently shared details of her daughter's traumatic birth

Shortly after Gemma shared her story, Gorka took to Instagram to pay tribute to his partner. Alongside a photo of Gemma in hospital cradling their newborn daughter – who weighed just 4lbs 10oz at birth - the 28-year-old dancer wrote: "PROUD of YOU! My hero, my life... @glouiseatkinson. After everything you went through to bring our little princess into this world and seeing you in one of the most heartbreaking situations of my life, to how you are now, taking care of Mia and giving her all the love and attention while I’m away from you both. I thought it wasn’t possible to love someone even more... WELL IT IS!! And times two!!" Touched by his words, Gemma later replied: "You in your scrubs before surgery is an image I'll never forget. I love you Gorks."