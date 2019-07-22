Gorka Marquez is reunited with Gemma Atkinson and baby Mia And the new parents made every minute count!

Gemma Atkinson was delighted on Monday night when Gorka Marquez returned home following a weekend away with work. The new parents made the most of the heatwave and enjoyed a barbeque in the garden, which Gorka took charge of. Gemma shared a sweet post on Instagram Stories showing the Strictly Come Dancing pro heating up a tasty looking feast, and simply wrote: "Chef's home!" Gorka was no doubt delighted to be back with Gemma and baby Mia - who was born on 4 July. Due to his commitments with his dance show, Here Come the Boys, Gorka has had to be away from his daughter for some of the month. Gemma has been having a helping hand at home from her mum, who she has praised for her support.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez enjoyed spending time together on Monday night

Over the weekend, Gemma opened up about her traumatic birth story, and how it almost went horribly wrong. The former Hollyoaks star revealed on Instgram that she was forced to have an emergency C-section, and then lost a lot of blood after suffering from a hemorrhage. Gemma had nine doctors fighting to save her life, and recalled how she later woke up with her family and Gorka around her. The actress thanked the NHS for saving her life, and after spending four days in hospital, she was allowed home. The star has since been communicating with other new mums who have gone through similar experiences.

MORE: Why Strictly fans won't have to worry about Motsi Mabuse favouring sister Oti Mabuse

Over the weekend Gemma took baby Mia on a walk in the park

Since Mia's dramatic arrival, Gemma and Gorka have been enjoying every second of being parents. Gemma has shared some candid photos from inside their family home over the past few weeks, including one of Gorka doting on their newborn as she lies in her pram. While Gorka was away on Sunday, Gemma took Mia out for some fresh air with their beloved dogs, Norman and Ollie, and was praised by fans for taking motherhood in her stride.

READ: Gordon Ramsay and his family mourn sad death

While Gemma and Gorka have been sharing images of their daughter, they have warned fans that some people have been setting up fake accounts of her online using the photos. The former Emmerdale actress shared a short message on Instagram Stories explaining that Mia didn't have any kind of Instagram account, and that she was in the process of getting the fake accounts shut down. She also asked for people not to start following them.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.